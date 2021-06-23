New Orleans inmate who died was Mississippi homicide suspect

An inmate who died in the New Orleans jail was identified Wednesday as Anthony Hunt, who was awaiting extradition to Mississippi to face a homicide charge.

Hunt died at a hospital Tuesday after he was found unresponsive at the jail during roll call, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The coroner’s office confirmed the identity.

Hunt, 37, was arrested following a standoff with New Orleans police and federal marshals on June 11. He was one of three people facing charges in Moss Point, Mississippi, in the shooting death of Devonte Carson, 27, on May 27, according to a news release earlier this week from Moss Point police.

The coroner says the official cause of Hunt’s death remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office said there were no signs of self-harm or injury and that the hospital’s preliminary examination indicated Hunt suffered cardiac arrest.