Las Vegas, NV

Free July 4 celebration at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 9 days ago
The community is invited to join Las Vegas Ward 6 Councilwoman Michele Fiore at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs for an Independence Day Celebration July 4, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Participants will enjoy a free fireworks show sponsored by Olympia Companies, as well as music, vendors, activities and more. Food trucks throughout the park will offer refreshments for sale. The first 500 people in the park will receive a free American flag. Park entry fees will be waived for the event.

RELATED: Fourth of July events & fireworks in Las Vegas | 2021

“I am so excited that we can gather together again to celebrate the Fourth of July,” said Councilwoman Fiore. “Please don’t light illegal fireworks this year. Instead, join me and your neighbors for a fun community celebration and a safe and professional fireworks show in the park.”

Those attending the event are invited to bring blankets and low-back chairs and bottled water to be more comfortable while watching the fireworks. Please do not bring ice chests, backpacks or pets. There is no smoking allowed in the park. For more information, call 702-229-5463.

The park is located at 9200 Tule Springs Road.

