Wednesday's Afternoon Update
Fourth of July travel volume in Florida will approach record, alongside national trends. Travel during Independence Day weekend is projected to be the second-highest on record, nearing pre-pandemic highs, as almost 2.6 million Floridians plan to take a trip. The number of Florida travelers is up 36% from the 2020 Independence Day weekend, according to an update from AAA-The Auto Club Group in Tampa. "Travel is back this summer," Debbie Haas, vice president for travel for AAA, said in a release. More from the Tampa Bay Business Journal.www.floridatrend.com