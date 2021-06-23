The Truth About Jojo Siwa's Parents

There are a lot of food vloggers out there these days. From trained professionals like Alison Roman and Ina Garten to teenagers boiling their first pot of pasta, it seems like nearly everyone has fled to Instagram or TikTok to test out and promote their own recipes. And if there's one thing we've learned from watching hundreds of amateur and professional chefs and home cooks take to the internet, it's that when it comes to pasta, you should listen to the Italians. More specifically, you should listen to The Pasta Queen.