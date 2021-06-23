Summer 2 September: program for rising freshmen attending Ellsworth High School
ELLSWORTH — Are you a parent, caregiver or ally of a student who will be entering Ellsworth High School as a freshman this September? Tara Young, Healthy Acadia’s drug-free communities coordinator, with support from Kathy Dunn of All Connected, a Hancock County-based health and life coaching service, will host a free summer program focused on social-emotional learning and building connections between in-coming freshmen. The group will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 13 to Aug. 31. The exact schedule will be determined based on the needs of the participants.bangordailynews.com