Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

STMicroelectronics Announces Completion of itsÂ 2018 Share Buy-back Program

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. STMicroelectronics Announces Completion of itsÂ 2018 Share Buy-back Program. AMSTERDAM "“ June 23, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces the completion of the share buy-back program of $750 million. The Buy Back was launched on November 5, 2018 (the "Buy-Back ") and its duration was approximately 2.6 years. The Buy-Back was carried out in accordance with the authorization of the Supervisory Board and the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stmicroelectronics#Electronics#European Union#Design#Euronext Paris#Streetinsider Premium#Stmicroelectronics N V#The Supervisory Board#Eu#Treasury#Company#Stmicroelectronicsat St#C#Berthiergroup Vp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Gamblingaithority.com

ZCG Announces Completion of Merger Creating Affinity Interactive

Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., the private equity arm of Z Capital Group, L.L.C., a leading privately-held asset manager, announced the completion of the merger of its affiliated portfolio companies, Affinity Gaming, a diversified national casino gaming operator, and Sports Information Group, LLC (“SIG”), a New York-based B2B and B2C global omnichannel sports, technology, digital, media and wagering business, creating Affinity Interactive. The transaction was previously announced on June 14, 2021.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

("RHI Magnesita" the "Company" or the "Group") RHI Magnesita N.V. (the "Company") announces that on 6 July 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares, represented by depositary interests, of one euro each pursuant to its €50 million share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 5 May 2021 (the "Programme").
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Kvika banki hf.: Share buy-back program authorised

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On 27 May, Kvika banki hf. ("žKvika" or "žthe bank") published that the Kvika's Board of Directors had authorised a buy-back programme for the bank's own shares. The Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland has now granted its approval for initiating that programme, for the repurchase of up to 117,000,000 shares, or around 2.5% of issued share capital.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. MÃ¸ller - MÃ¦rsk A/S "“ Transactions in connection with share buy-back program. On 18 November 2020, A.P. MÃ¸ller - MÃ¦rsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). Â The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM Â Maranello (Italy), July 5, 2021 "“ Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 ("Fourth Tranche"), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that it was notified today, that Alberto Lavandeira, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company, purchased 40,000 ordinary shares in Atalaya on 02 July at an average price of 310.0 pence per share. The Company was also notified on 3 July, that Harry Liu, Director of the Company, had sold on 1 July 170 ordinary shares in Atalaya at an average price of 309.0 pence per share.
BusinessBusiness Insider

KPS Capital Partners To Sell DexKo To Brookfield Business Partners

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS") announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its portfolio company, DexKo Global Inc. ("DexKo" or the "Company"), to Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) (TSX:BBU.UN) together with its institutional partners (collectively "Brookfield") for $3.4 billion. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management.
BusinessElectronic Engineering Times

Renault and STMicroelectronics Partner on Power Electronics

STMicroelectronics will develop custom-made products and solutions to further improve the efficiency of Renault's electric and hybrid vehicles. Renault Group and STMicroelectronics will collaborate on the design, development, manufacturing, and supply of products and related packaging solutions for the power electronics systems of battery-operated and hybrid vehicles. These technologies will have significant impacts on electric vehicles’ driving range and charging by reducing power losses and improving efficiency, which will result in lower battery costs, more kilometers per charge, shorter charging time, and reduced user-cost.
Businessaithority.com

Affle Announces Completion of Jampp Acquisition

Affle Limited through its subsidiaries, announced the completion of acquisition to acquire full control, tech IP assets and 100% ownership of Jampp, a leading global programmatic mobile marketing company. Affle had approved and announced the acquisition on June 9, 2021 and this marks the successful completion of its biggest acquisition till date.
Businesssgbonline.com

Adidas Launches Share Buyback Program

Adidas said its Executive Board has decided to launch a share buyback program in the second half of 2021 amid confidence the company’s latest strategy, ‘Own the Game,’ would generate “substantial” cumulative free cash flow over the next five years. Starting on July 1, 2021, the company plans to buy...
AgriculturePosted by
The Associated Press

Timberland Announces Global Product Take-Back Program in Partnership With ReCircled

Today, Timberland announces a critical next step on its path to circularity with the upcoming launch of a global product take-back program. Developed in partnership with global innovation company ReCircled, the take-back program provides the robust infrastructure needed to fuel Timberland’s circular design and development cycle. It also supports the brand’s bold vision, announced last fall, for its products to have a net positive impact on nature by 2030, through a commitment to regenerative agriculture and circular design.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

PsyBio Therapeutics Announces TSXV Approval of Share Buyback Program

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PSYB) (OTC: PSYBF) ("PsyBio" or the "Company"), an intellectual property driven biotechnology company researching and developing novel formulations of psychoactive medications produced by genetically modified bacteria for the potential treatment of mental health challenges and other disorders, announces that further to the Company's press release dated June 1, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), has accepted the Company's application for its previously announced normal course issuer bid (the "Share Buyback Program") for up to 2,983,951 subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares" or "SVS"), representing five percent of the issued and outstanding SVS.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Lifeway Foods Announces Share Repurchase Program

MORTON GROVE, Ill., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), the leading U.S. manufacturer of kefir and fermented probiotic products, announced today that Lifeway's Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program of up to 250,000 shares. Under such a program, Lifeway Foods may repurchase up to 250,000 shares of the Company's Common Stock through the open market within a period of two years from the effective date of the program. The Company will use its available cash resources generated through operations to fund the stock repurchase program.
Businessamericanpeoplenews.com

Drata Announces Completion of $25M Series A Funding Round

The advanced security and compliance platform Drata announced a successful $25M Series A funding round led by GGV Capital. The platform has raised the funds around six months after it gained seed funding to support its 100% month-over-month average growth rate – and expand its offerings of compliance products. According...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Buy-Back of Securities

DB ETC Index plc (the Issuer) (incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended) with registered number 103783) The Issuer has agreed to buy back the ETC Securities for the following Series as set out in the table below. Series. Number of Securities to be...
Geneva, GAtribuneledgernews.com

STMicroelectronics cooperates with Arrival on electric vehicles

Geneva — STMicroelectronics (STM) said that it has collaborated with Arrival (ARVL), the global technology company creating electric vehicles, or EVs, using its unique technologies, to provide semiconductor technologies and products for Arrival's vehicles including automotive microcontrollers and power and battery-management devices. Arrival has chosen ST as one of its...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Siemens Backs FY21 Profit View, To Buy Back Up To EUR 3 Bln Shares; Unveils New Growth Strategy

(RTTNews) - Germany's Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF) Thursday said it continues to expect fiscal 2021 net income in the range of 5.7 billion euros to 6.2 billion euros. The full-year outlook now includes the previously announced burdens in connection with the acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. In the current quarter, the favorable business development continues.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

MoneyGram (MGI) Announces Completion of ATM Equity Offering Program and Provides Update on Refinancing Plans

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) ("MoneyGram" or the "Company") is announcing the completion of its previously announced "at-the-market" equity offering program (the "ATM Program") which provided for the offer and sale, from time to time, of shares of its common stock (the "Shares") having an aggregate sales price of up to $100 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy