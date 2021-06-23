STMicroelectronics Announces Completion of itsÂ 2018 Share Buy-back Program
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. STMicroelectronics Announces Completion of itsÂ 2018 Share Buy-back Program. AMSTERDAM "“ June 23, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces the completion of the share buy-back program of $750 million. The Buy Back was launched on November 5, 2018 (the "Buy-Back ") and its duration was approximately 2.6 years. The Buy-Back was carried out in accordance with the authorization of the Supervisory Board and the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.www.streetinsider.com