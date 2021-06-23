New Report Hints At How Britney Spears Really Feels About Her Conservatorship
For more than a decade, pop princess Britney Spears might have earned tens of millions for album releases, concerts, and even a had Las Vegas residency — but it appears she hasn't been able to enjoy any of it. According to The New York Times, Spears was put on an allowance of 2,000 dollars a week, drug tested several times a week, unable to undertake any home improvements, and did not have access to her credit cards, thanks to a court-mandated conservatorship arrangement, which put her father in charge of her life.www.thelist.com