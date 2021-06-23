Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

New Report Hints At How Britney Spears Really Feels About Her Conservatorship

By Hope Ngo
Posted by 
The List
The List
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For more than a decade, pop princess Britney Spears might have earned tens of millions for album releases, concerts, and even a had Las Vegas residency — but it appears she hasn't been able to enjoy any of it. According to The New York Times, Spears was put on an allowance of 2,000 dollars a week, drug tested several times a week, unable to undertake any home improvements, and did not have access to her credit cards, thanks to a court-mandated conservatorship arrangement, which put her father in charge of her life.

www.thelist.com
Community Policy
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Court#Conservatorship#The New York Times#Npr#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAnickiswift.com

How Does Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Feel About Britney's Situation Today?

Britney Spears set the internet aflame during her conservatorship hearing on June 23 in a Los Angeles courtroom, according to Fox News. The singer expressed her desire to end the conservatorship, saying she wasn't heard when she previously addressed the court in 2019. "I want changes and I want changes going forward," she said. "I just want my life back. All I want is to own my money and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car. I want to sue my family." She allegedly slammed her father Jamie Spears, saying she went through "several psychiatric evaluations." "Anything I had to do, [my dad] was the one who approved all of it," she claimed. Britney emphasized that not only does she want the "conservatorship to end immediately," she has no interest in therapy twice a week and is refusing any mental testing.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Britney Spears’ ex husband Jason Alexander says testimony ‘didn’t even scratch surface of the abuse’ in conservatorship

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander allegedly claimed her testimony 'didn't even scratch the surface of the abuse' in her conservatorship. The @FreeBritneyLive Twitter account claimed to have an "exclusive statement" from Jason, 38. According to the statement from @FreeBritneyLive, Britney’s first husband was supposedly "forced to sign an NDA" but...
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Britney Spears' co-conservator says she hasn't stopped star having kids

Britney Spears’ co-conservator has refuted her father’s claims that she is the one stopping the singer from having a baby with Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old singer recently said in court during her conservatorship hearing that she wants to tie the knot and have more children, but claimed her conservators – including her father Jamie Spears – are preventing her from doing so after they made her have an IUD fitted.
Posted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Britney Spears' Estate Co-Conservator Wants Out To 'Respect Her Wishes'

The financial firm Bessemer Trust does not want to be the co-conservator of Britney Spears' estate. On Thursday (July 1), the company that was granted the rights to oversee the pop titan's estate, alongside her father, Jamie Spears, filed to remove itself as the singer’s co-conservator, citing "irreparable harm to her interests." "As a result of the Conservatee's testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the Conservatorship," the document, obtained by PEOPLE, read. "Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes."
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Iggy Azalea speaks to support Britney Spears

Iggy Azalea claims Britney Spears' father made her sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) "moments" before the two singers were due on stage and admitted she has "personally witnessed" the behaviour he. Iggy Azalea claims Britney Spears' father made her sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) "moments" before the two singers were...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Dionne Warwick supports Britney Spears

Dionne Warwick says her "heart goes out" to Britney Spears following her conservatorship hearing. The 80-year-old singer took to Twitter to voice her support for the 39-year-old pop star following her emotional speech during her court hearing to end her conservatorship. In a video, she said: "My heart goes out...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears feels “relieved” after testifying in court about her guardianship

Britney Spears is “hopeful” for real change after her candid testimony at her guardianship hearing. The pop star spoke to a superior court judge on Wednesday, June 23, and a source close to her exclusively told E! News, “Britney is so happy and relieved that she was finally able to get so much off her chest and be heard … She was so excited for her truth to come out and not feel like she had to hide it anymore.”
CelebritiesVulture

Firm Acting As Britney Spears’s Co-Conservator Asks to Resign ‘Immediately’

The walls around Britney Spears’s conservatorship appear to be crumbling by the minute. First her father Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery, currently sole conservator over the singer’s person, blamed each other for failures in the conservatorship after Britney’s explosive June 23 testimony to the court. And now Bessemer Trust, the private wealth-management company appointed to co-manage the singer’s assets along with her father, has asked the court to “immediately” allow it drop out of Britney’s conservatorship case.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Who Is Britney Spears’ Lawyer Samuel Ingham III? 5 Things to Know Amid the Singer’s Conservatorship Battle

Samuel Ingham III has been Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney since her conservatorship began in 2008 — but hasn’t always been fans’ favorite. More than one decade into her conservatorship battle, Ingham came under fire for his alleged lack of representation and inability to successfully get his client out from under her father, Jamie Spears, and other conservators’ control.
Celebritiesculvercityobserver.com

Free Britney

Britney Spears has committed no crime, she says. She alleges that her father and his conservatorship are blocking her from living her life, and becoming a mom again. The mother of two is of course one of the most successful musicians of the last 20 years. But she seemed to be suffering from bipolar disorder in 2007. That year, her father went to Court and proved by clear and convincing evidence that the pop queen was not able to manage her own financial affairs. Her father, Jamie Spears has managed her money ever since. This month, Britney Spears again moved to take control over her own financial affairs.
MusicPosted by
StyleCaster

K-Fed’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Gets in Support After His Divorce From Britney

Since his divorce from Britney Spears, fans have wondered what Kevin Federline‘s net worth is and how much he’s received in spousal and child support from his ex-wife. K-Fed and Britney met at a club in Hollywood in 2004 and immediately started dating. “I met her at a club in Hollywood, Joseph’s. Our eyes met and that was it. We just hit it off right away,” K-Fed told People in 2008. “I was madly in love with her. Everything just seemed so right. I didn’t see it as too fast or too slow.” In September 2004, three months after they started dating, K-Fed and Britney married in a surprise wedding in Studio City, California.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Drops New Post About ‘Accountability’: ‘My Anger Will Become Unmanageable’

Henry Winkler made a name for himself on Happy Days. Since then, he has moved on to a career that encompasses both film and television. At the same time, he works both behind the camera and in front of it. In fact, Winkler and his partners produced some great nostalgic TV shows. For example, they are behind the hit show MacGyver. That series became a cultural touchstone much like the one that started Winkler’s career. Still, fans who follow him more closely know something else about him. They know that Henry Winkler is, above all else, a good guy.
CelebritiesPosted by
FootwearNews

Sofia Vergara Trades Her Jeans & Tank Top for Cigarette Pants & a Bustier on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara made a quick transformation from casual-chic to wow-worthy glam for “America’s Got Talent” this week. The actress showed off her on-set change for last night’s episode, swapping out her tank top and light-wash Walmart jeans for a strapless bustier top and tailored cigarette pants. For both looks, Vergara of course had on two bold pairs of platform sandals set atop lifted block heels.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Katie Couric causes a stir with huge family news

Katie Couric revealed some incredibly exciting news on Thursday after answering a question posed by Reese Witherspoon. The journalist commented on Reese's poolside snap after she asked her followers what their weekend plans are. Writing in the comment section, Katie revealed that she is going to be very busy as...