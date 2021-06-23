Cancel
Hair Care

The Hair Care Brand Created By Reese Witherspoon's Stylist

By Preston Smith
The List
The List
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reese Witherspoon has transformed in front of our eyes, and as her career has grown and she began making more money, she became synonymous with her hair. After all, "Legally Blonde" still serves as one of her career highlights. As such, she was able to hire one of the best celebrity hair stylists in the world: Sally Hershberger. According to Hershberger's website, she's the first woman to rise to the title of celebrity hair stylist, which she accredits to her talent and ambition. Because of her growing clientele and the word of her good work spreading, Hershberger was able to open several salons in the U.S. — and on both coasts. Her locations include a salon in Los Angeles and multiple in New York City.

The List

The List

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

