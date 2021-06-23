Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

As infections soar, Siberian region imposes 2-week lockdown

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW — Buryatia, a republic in Siberia, on Wednesday became the first Russian region to announce a lockdown because of a surge in coronavirus infections. The lockdown will take effect Sunday and last for two weeks, during which only essential services, such as grocery shops, pharmacies, utility companies, public transport and media will be allowed to operate. The republic’s coronavirus task force said the goal of the restrictions is to “reverse the epidemic situation, which has been worsening for a fifth straight week.”

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Peskov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siberian#Lockdowns#Europe#Infections#Russian#Kremlin#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
Related
POTUSUS News and World Report

The Latest: Daily Infections Soar in Russia; Moscow Hard Hit

MOSCOW — Russia’s national coronavirus taskforce on Saturday reported 17,906 new infections, more than double the daily tally from early June. More than half of the new infections are in Moscow, where cases have tripled this month. The soaring case count has caused alarm among officials, who have increased measures to obstruct the spread.
Public HealthVoice of America

New COVID Restrictions Imposed in Kenya's Lake Basin Region

NAIROBI - Kenya has imposed restrictions on gatherings and a curfew in the country's western Lake Basin region after a spike in coronavirus infections. Kenya's Ministry of Health declared 13 counties a hotspot zone with 60% of the country's new infections and more than double the average positivity rate. Evans...
Public HealthPosted by
Newsweek

Siberian Region First in Russia to Order New COVID Lockdown as Nation Reports 17K Cases

Buryatia, a republic in Siberia, became the first region in Russia to announce a new COVID-19 lockdown on Wednesday as the country faces another surge of coronavirus cases. The two-week lockdown is set to begin on Sunday, and only essential services will be allowed to operate. These include grocery stores, pharmacies, utility companies, public transportation services and media.
AgricultureNews4Jax.com

The Latest: Infections, deaths continue to soar in Russia

MOSCOW — Coronavirus infections continue to soar in Russia, with the authorities reporting 20,182 new cases on Thursday and 568 further deaths. Both tallies are the highest since late January. A surge in infections that hit Russia earlier this month comes as the authorities struggle to overcome widespread vaccine hesitancy...
TravelVoice of America

Britain Faces Travel Bans Amid Soaring Delta Variant Infections

Several countries have imposed restrictions on travelers from Britain amid rising cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Scientists say the delta mutation is more infectious and now makes up around 95 percent of new cases in Britain. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Worldkhn.org

Delta Covid Variant Soars In Sydney, Forcing Full Lockdown Of City

It's the first full lockdown of the Australian city since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, South Africa tightens its restrictions; most infections in the UAE are linked to more-infectious variants; and India may have undercounted covid deaths by hundreds of thousands. Australian authorities announced a two-week lockdown in the city of...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WDBO

Russia launches booster shots amid soaring infections

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian health authorities on Thursday launched booster coronavirus vaccinations for people immunized more than six months ago, as the country faces a surge in new infections and deaths. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he had received a booster shot and urged city residents to follow suit.
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

No lockdown plans in Russia as virus deaths hit new record

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian authorities reported a record-breaking 679 new coronavirus deaths on Friday, a fourth day in a row with the highest daily death toll in the pandemic. No plans for a lockdown are being discussed, however, the Kremlin insisted. The previous record, of 672 deaths, was registered...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Delta variant prompts more countries to impose lockdown measures

Countries across the Asia-Pacific region are imposing stricter lockdown measures and stay-at-home orders following the spread of the more-infectious COVID-19 Delta variant. Why it matters: The Delta strain, first identified in India, has been listed as among the "variants of concern" by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization. It may be 50% more transmissible than Alpha, the variant first found in Britain.
Public Healthkentlive.news

UK could have lockdown by stealth this summer as Covid soars

A scientist advising the Government has raised the prospect of spiralling case rates effectively causing lockdowns by stealth due to the numbers of people who would be self-isolating. Dr Adam Kucharski, who sits on the Spi-M group, stressed the need to consider alternatives to long quarantine periods. Most Covid rules...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Infection Through “Fleeting Contact” With The Delta Variant Leads To Lockdowns Across Australia

Random variation is an essential component of all living things. It drives diversity, and it is why there are so many different species. Viruses are no exception. Most viruses are experts at changing genomes to adapt to their environment. We now have evidence that the virus that causes Covid, SARS-CoV-2, not only changes but changes in ways that are significant. This is the twenty-five part of a series of articles on how the virus changes and what that means for humanity. Read the rest: part one, part two, part three, part four, part five, part six, part seven, part eight, part nine, part ten, part eleven, part twelve, part thirteen, part fourteen, part fifteen, part sixteen, part seventeen, part eighteen, part nineteen, part twenty, part twenty-one, part twenty-two, part twenty-three, part twenty four.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Russia announces a new COVID death record and advises those who have been vaccinated against the virus to seek a booster shot.

Russia Reports new COVID Death Record, ask Those Vaccinated From Virus to get Booster Shot. As the government announced the greatest daily death toll of the epidemic on Thursday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin urged COVID-19 inoculated Russian people to seek booster doses. According to the Associated Press, Moscow health authorities...
Worldsandiegouniontribune.com

Israel scrambles to curb jump in COVID infections

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel, a world leader in coronavirus vaccinations, reported its highest daily infection rate in three months as it scrambles to contain the spread of the new delta variant. Authorities are racing to vaccinate children and are considering tighter travel restrictions at the country’s main airport. The...
WorldThe Independent

Millions in Moscow refused service under new Covid restrictions

Millions of Moscow residents have been stopped from entering bars and restaurants without proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19, as cases of the virus soar in Russia.Since Monday, in order to get into restaurants and bars, Moscow residents have been required to show QR codes on their phones, proving that they had had a vaccine, recently tested negative, or recovered from the virus. To date, only 2.5 million passes have been issued to a population of more than 12 million. Top officials have said that the policy could also be extended to shops, entertainment venues and public transport.Currently all...
Public HealthVoice of America

Uganda Imposes 42-Day COVID-19 Lockdown

KAMPALA, UGANDA - Uganda has reimposed a 42-day lockdown as coronavirus infections surge in the East African country. President Yoweri Museveni said in his Friday night address that he was tired of receiving calls about deaths, but critics say he presented a wish list that would instead worsen the situation for Ugandans.
TravelPosted by
Newsweek

Portugal Weighing Lockdown for Lisbon as COVID Cases Double in 2 Weeks

Portugal is weighing lockdown restrictions for its capital Lisbon as national COVID-19 cases more than doubled in two weeks compared to numbers three weeks ago. Out of almost 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Portugal, two-thirds of the infections are from the Lisbon region. The Portuguese government will likely announce new restrictions for Lisbon on Thursday, the Associated Press reported. On weekends, traveling into and out of Lisbon is banned.
Accidentswhbl.com

Chlorine leaks in Russian city of Izhevsk, no casualties reported

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Chlorine gas has leaked from a water pumping station in the central Russian city of Izhevsk but there were no casualties, the regional emergency service said on Friday, advising people to avoid low ground where it can accumulate. State news agency RIA, citing a source, said the...