Driver with concealed carry stops robbers mid-sprint at New Carlisle Papa John’s restaurant

WDTNTV/ YouTube screenshot

Two suspects tried to rob a New Carlisle, Ohio, pizza restaurant. If they thought it would be a fast Sunday “job”, the delivery driver for Papa John’s showed them the best tasting pizza is also very well guarded.

The driver with concealed carry ended the attack swiftly, as The Blaze reports.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

How did it all happen?

According to WDTN-TV, two suspects wearing masks went inside a New Carlisle pizza restaurant. It happened on Sunday, right before closing time for Papa John’s. They were both armed and ready to attack the employees inside.

“They came running in and tried to rob us, and they were sprinting toward us,” an employee whose identity hasn’t been published said for WHIO-TV.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

While all this was taking pace the delivery driver, who reportedly had a concealed carry permit, defended the restaurant and the employees from the attack. One of the suspects was injured and the second one ran away on foot as the employees were calling the police.

“Someone just broke in and they were shot in self-defense. They came right in and tried to rob us. They're still in here. There is one on the floor. One of them ran out. We need an ambulance please,” the employee who made the 911 call reportedly told the dispatchers.

The Hamilton Journal-News revealed that the caller also said, “I'm just so glad my driver has a concealed carry. Because I wouldn't know what to do with them running in like that.”

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Police are actively searching for the second robber that got away. The other suspect passed away because of the injury. He has been identified as 21-year-old Gage Melton.

WHIO got official confirmation from Maj. Chris Clark of the Clark County Sheriff's Office that the incident happened when the pizza place employees were getting ready to close for the evening.

The identity of the delivery driver has not been disclosed. He has not been charged and the New Carlisle authorities stated that his actions were justified.