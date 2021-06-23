Fishing Clinic
Post Rock Ringneck Pheasants Forever Chapter 635 host youth finish clinic, indroducing kids to the outdoors. On June 3rd the Post Rock Ringneck Pheasants Forever Chapter #635 hosted annual youth fishing clinic. The purpose of the clinic is to teach the youth in our area outdoor skills. The day included hot dogs at the park and access to private fishing owned by Penny Andreson. Top: Tommie Berger shows Jacob Schultz how to bait a hook. Middle: Area youth enjoy practicing casting while supervised by adults. Right: Owen Dyer shows off his catch of the day! (Courtesy photos)www.lincolnsentinel.com