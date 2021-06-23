Cancel
Fayetteville, OH

Mildred Maher, 80

Brown County Press
Brown County Press
 11 days ago

Mildred “Millie” I. Maher, age 80, of Fayetteville, passed away Wednesday June 16, 2021, at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. She was born on January 29, 1941, in Highland County, the daughter of the late Herbert and Myrtle (Storer) Burns. Millie helped drive the St. Martin Catholic Church nuns, as well as members of the Senior Citizens Center for 16 years. She was a former member of the St. Martin Catholic Church, and a member of the Blanchester Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2222 Auxiliary, Hillsboro Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1161 Auxiliary, Hillsboro AmVets Post 61 Auxiliary, and the Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling with her beloved husband, Whitey, and spending time with her family and friends. Millie is survived by her husband, Raphael “Whitey” Maher, whom she married on July 3, 1965, in the St. Martin Catholic Church; eight siblings, Shirley, Jim, Russell, Bob, Gary, Roger, Kenny, and Linda; two sisters-in-law, Ann Cordrey and Marg Rankin; a brother-in-law, Earl (Norma) Maher and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Virginia, and Dave. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday June 19, 2021, at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Funeral services will follow visitation at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday June 19th at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home. Father Mike Paraniuk will be the celebrant. Burial will take place following services in the St. Martin Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc

