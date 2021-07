Back in March, Francis N’Gannou defeated Stipe Miocic to become the new UFC Heavyweight Champion. With such an incredible, feel-good win for the new champion, a great flock of potential challengers on the rise, and the ever-present arrival of arguably the greatest fighter of all time Jon Jones, the Heavyweight division looked to be in great shape. However, this week it was announced that on August 7th at UFC 265, the division’s fastest rising star Ciryl Gane will face perennial top contender Derrick Lewis for an interim championship. Why? This seems to be the question on everyone’s collective minds following this announcement. Here is what we know and what we can expect.