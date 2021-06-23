Cancel
Sardinia, OH

Sandra Schubert, 70

Posted by 
Brown County Press
Brown County Press
 11 days ago
Sandra Louise Schubert Fultz 70, of Sardinia passed away on Monday June 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother Barbara Schubert and a brother Richard, she is survived by her husband Richard Fultz, 2 sons

David and Scott Fultz, her father Richard “Dick” Schubert, 2 sisters Linda Reynolds and Kathy Goodpasture, and 2 brothers Charles and John Schubert, 10 grandchildren also survive. Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00PM Thursday , June 17, 2021 at the Beam-Fender Funeral Home, Sardinia Oh . Visitation from 12 noon until time of service. Burial in Sardinia Cemetery.

