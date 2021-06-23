Cancel
How to Cook in Resident Evil Village

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile he’s not the Merchant from Resident Evil 4, The Duke has become a fan-favorite character in Resident Evil Village. Ethan can buy new weapons and upgrade his current ones while exploring The Duke’s shop. However, he can also have The Duke cook a handful of meals for him with ingredients collected throughout the game. Cooking in Resident Evil Village is essential to beating the game on Village of Shadows difficulty. This guide will focus on how to cook in Resident Evil Village and where to find ingredients for The Duke’s recipes.

Alexa Buzz

