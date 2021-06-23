The Instant Pot Blender That Can 'Tear Through Anything' Is at the Lowest Price We've Ever Seen

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. It's officially Amazon Prime Day and there are some tempting kitchen deals all over the internet, not just on Amazon. While last year's sale was maybe a tad disappointing, we're already seeing incredible discounts and all-time-low prices on some very coveted kitchen gear, gadgets and cookware too. The best kitchen deal for Prime Day so far appears to be a record low price on an Instant Pot Duo Plus: The multicooker is down to just $55 from its normal $120 tag. There are other Pots on sale for Prime Day too, including the smaller Instant Pot Duo Nova 3-quart -- good for single folks or couples without kids -- which just dropped to $50.