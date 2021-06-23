Tyler The Creator shares new teaser “BROWN SUGAR SALMON”

Tyler, the Creator is a chameleonic artist, reinventing himself with a new persona that embodies each album’s particular aesthetic. For the newest identity on his upcoming album, Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler adopts the surname Baudelaire, likely either after the 19th century French poet of the same name or the Baudelaire family from Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. The name appears on the fictional ID on the album cover and is the only text in his Twitter bio, though we can’t know for sure his intentions until the album comes out.