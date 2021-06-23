Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tyler The Creator shares new teaser “BROWN SUGAR SALMON”

By Jordan Darville
The FADER
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a spell of relative inactivity, Tyler, The Creator returned at a furious pace this month. Prior to announcing his new album Call Me If You Get Lost (out June 25), Tyler shared a short video titled "SIDE STREET." He's since shared the songs "LUMBERJACK" and "WUSYANAME," but today Tyler returns with another teaser titled "BROWN SUGAR SALMON." The comedy sketch stars Tyler, who's on a train journey and is trying to order some food from a very irritating waiter. Unlike "SIDE STREET," the video doesn't reveal any previously unheard song snippets. Watch it above.

www.thefader.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Sugar#Salmon#Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicSpin

Tyler, The Creator Drops New Song and Video, ‘WUSYANAME’

Tyler, the Creator is a chameleonic artist, reinventing himself with a new persona that embodies each album’s particular aesthetic. For the newest identity on his upcoming album, Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler adopts the surname Baudelaire, likely either after the 19th century French poet of the same name or the Baudelaire family from Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. The name appears on the fictional ID on the album cover and is the only text in his Twitter bio, though we can’t know for sure his intentions until the album comes out.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Lorde Shares New “Solstice” Teaser

Lorde has shared a new teaser as part of her Solar Power rollout. The 21-second clip is called “Solstice,” and finds Lorde sitting on the beach behind a colorful display of flowers and foliage. The official beginning of summer, or summer solstice, occurs tonight at 11:31 p.m. Eastern. You can find the visual below and at Lorde’s website.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator & Doja Cat Spark AOTY Buzz With New Releases

Both Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator shared their latest efforts today (June 25). For Doja, Planet Her's rollout began back in April with its SZA-assisted lead single "Kiss Me More." She followed up with the promotional single "Need to Know" in early June before releasing its second single "You Right" with The Weeknd alongside the album.
Musichot1061.com

Tyler, the Creator Shares ‘Lumberjack’ Song & Video

Tyler, the Creator is back with another creation: his new “Lumberjack” music video. The visual premiered Wednesday (June 16) and opens with Tyler enjoying a snack in bed as he peruses a magazine. He soon receives a phone call that leads him to jump out of bed. That’s when Tyler...
MusicBillboard

First Stream: New Music From H.E.R., Tyler, The Creator, DaBaby and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, H.E.R. continues to forge her artistic path with a new album; Tyler, The...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator’s New Album "Call Me If You Get Lost": Everything We Know

It started with a billboard. Now, fans are expecting a new record titled Call Me If You Get Lost to arrive from Tyler, The Creator by the end of the week. Longtime fans know Tyler as an endlessly creative visionary that puts a concerted effort beyond just the music to create entire eras and aesthetics to go along with each album release, evidenced by his ever-evolving GOLF WANG clothing brand, his countless self-directed music videos and the impressive Camp Flog Gnaw Festival held in Los Angeles every year.
Musictalentrecap.com

Pharrell Rapping is a Major Highlight of Tyler, The Creator’s New Album

Tyler, The Creator’s new Call Me If You Get Lost album is the ultimate follow-up to his 2019 Grammy-winning album Igor. One of the biggest highlights of the entire album is Pharrell Williams going absolutely off with a 40-second rap verse. The song “Juggernaut” is a chaotic masterpiece. Pharrell is...
Beauty & FashionComplex

The Best Tyler, The Creator Outfits

Ever since Tyler, The Creator rocked that heather grey Supreme box logo hoodie for his first live TV performance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, his reputation as a style icon has been crystallized. Compared to his rap peers, Tyler was never one to dress himself in crazy amounts of...
MusicBillboard

Tyler, the Creator Apologizes to Selena Gomez for Past Tweets in New Song 'Manifesto'

Tyler, the Creator released his new album Call Me If You Get Lost on Friday (June 25), and on one song, he calls himself out for his past behavior toward Selena Gomez. On the track "Manifesto," featuring his old Odd Future member Domo Genesis, Tyler confesses that he apologized to the "Kill Em With Kindness" pop star after he wrote a number of inappropriate and sexually explicit tweets about her in 2010 and 2011, around the time she was just 18 years old and dating Justin Bieber, who was good friends with Tyler.
MusicNME

Create your own Tyler, the Creator artwork on new website

Tyler, the Creator has shared a new feature on his website, allowing fans to make their own artwork based on his new album. On Friday (June 25), the rapper shared new record ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, with a cover featuring Tyler on a ‘travel license’ card. A new...
Theater & DanceThe New Yorker

Tyler, the Creator’s Victory Lap

In the early two-thousands, the Philadelphia d.j. Drama propelled the careers of countless rappers through his Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. A raconteur and prodigious trash-talker, Drama served as an m.c. and narrator of sorts, prodding his guests to perform as the most confident, swaggering versions of themselves. The series, which would later include performers like Jeremih and Donald Glover (a.k.a. Childish Gambino) in its ranks, showcased the talents of mixtape vets like Lil Wayne and Jeezy. In 2005, the rapper T.I., also part of the Gangsta Grillz coterie, signed Drama to his record label, and the d.j. made a deal with an independent distributor that started selling his mixtapes in a major retail chain.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Is NBA Youngboy On Tyler, The Creator's New Single?

Tyler, The Creator appears to be delivering an Album Of The Year contender this Friday with the release of Call Me If You Get Lost. The album's due out on Friday but there's been little information on the tracklist available. Last week, Tyler offered fans the first single off of the project, "LUMBERJACK" which included some DJ Drama drops. Tyler's dropping bars on this project, more so than he did on IGOR. The song also seemingly hinted at a potential Drake feature which has yet to be confirmed.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Tyler, the Creator’s New Video for “Corso”

Tyler, the Creator has shared another music video from his latest LP Call Me If You Get Lost. This one’s for “Corso.” The clip was directed by Tyler (under his Wolf Haley moniker), and co-stars DJ Drama, who features on the song and prominently throughout Call Me If You Get Lost. Watch Tyler perform at a kid’s birthday party in the colorful, balloon-filled visual below.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Tyler, the Creator Drops $500k for New Chain to Celebrate New Album

Tyler, the Creator dropped a boatload o’ cash … for 2 tiny but shiny suitcases and one bellhop to carry ’em. The rapper is celebrating the release of his new album “Call Me If You Get Lost” with a ridiculously expensive chain and pendant. The total cost … a whopping $500k, but ya gotta see the extensive work that went into producing it.
The FADER

Janelle Monáe shares new song “Stronger”

Janelle Monáe shared a new song, "Stronger," on Friday. The thumping anthem is set to appear in the new Netflix show We The People, a 10-episode educational animated series about rights and citizenship. Other artists including H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Bebe Rexha, and more have also contributed music to the show, which boasts Barack and Michelle Obama as executive producers and premieres later this month.
995qyk.com

LISTEN: Kane Brown Shares New Unreleased Song

It’s no secret that Kane Brown has been working on a new album to follow up the Mixtape Vol. 1 project, and he just shared a new song with fans on his social media. Yesterday (6/20), Kane shared an unreleased new song demo on Instagram. The new track finds Brown singing that he is going to love his wife Katelyn till he can’t love her anymore, even through heartbreak and laughter, he will always love her no matter what.
CelebritiesNewsTimes

Tyler, the Creator Pours His Heart Out at Kid's Birthday Party in New 'Corso' Video

Tyler, the Creator is tasked with livening up a kid’s dull birthday party in the new music video for “Corso,” a track off his latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost. The clip, which Tyler directed under his Wolf Haley alias, opens with a pair of kids trying to figure out what to do and where they are after one of their bikes pops a flat tire. In search of help, one peers into the window of a venue, where Tyler is seated next to a man urging him to bring some energy to the party with a performance. Tyler ultimately accepts and after conferring with the DJ — played, of course, by DJ Drama, who features throughout Call Me If You Get Lost — he launches into “Corso.”