College Sports

SEC Media Icon Paul Finebaum Predicts ‘The End of the NCAA’ After Supreme Court Ruling

By Brandon Contes
mediaite.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the NCAA can no longer attempt to preserve the amateurism of college athletes by limiting educational benefits. Unlimited benefits tied to education for college athletes enhances their ability to earn compensation, simultaneously stripping the power from the NCAA. According to ESPN contributor and syndicated sports radio host Paul Finebaum, the milestone ruling could mark the end of the NCAA.

