I used to live in Ravenna in a fourplex that looked like a large single-family house. I could walk to what was then Boulevard Grocery and buy lunch. In this small one-story gabled market, originally a garage then converted into a grocery in the 1920s, I chatted with neighbors, learned about my neighborhood and bought sundries. One time we ran out of toilet paper, and I discovered this a little too late. My now-wife ran down to the grocery and picked up a roll to save the day. When we moved, we looked for a house that was close to a commercial hub so we could still walk to shops. This really limited our options because of the current zoning rules.