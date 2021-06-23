Hydration Stations provide additional solution for clean, sustainable heat relief in Mesa

Mesa Water Resources and Vice Mayor Jenn Duff have partnered again on a Hydration Station campaign to provide an additional solution for clean, sustainable heat relief in Mesa. While bottled water provides necessary, portable drinking water for those most in need, the Hydration Station campaign offers a stable, ongoing drinking water option. Together with bottled water donations, Hydration Stations provide relief and help to reduce heat-related illness in Mesa.

There are five Hydration Stations in Mesa available year-round and are accessible to anyone who needs a drink of water. The Stations reduce plastic bottle waste by enabling users to refill reusable bottles as a sustainable source of drinking water, helping especially those most vulnerable to triple-digit temperatures.

Hydration Stations are funded by generous community donations and partnerships with local agencies. To see a map of all Hydration Stations, or to make a donation to help fund future Stations, visit www.mesaaz.gov/things-to-do/volunteer/hydration-donation.

Contact: Weston Brown

(480) 644-5713