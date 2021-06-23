Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesa, AZ

Hydration Stations provide additional solution for clean, sustainable heat relief in Mesa

Posted by 
Mesa, Arizona
Mesa, Arizona
 10 days ago

Mesa Water Resources and Vice Mayor Jenn Duff have partnered again on a Hydration Station campaign to provide an additional solution for clean, sustainable heat relief in Mesa. While bottled water provides necessary, portable drinking water for those most in need, the Hydration Station campaign offers a stable, ongoing drinking water option. Together with bottled water donations, Hydration Stations provide relief and help to reduce heat-related illness in Mesa.

There are five Hydration Stations in Mesa available year-round and are accessible to anyone who needs a drink of water. The Stations reduce plastic bottle waste by enabling users to refill reusable bottles as a sustainable source of drinking water, helping especially those most vulnerable to triple-digit temperatures.

Hydration Stations are funded by generous community donations and partnerships with local agencies. To see a map of all Hydration Stations, or to make a donation to help fund future Stations, visit www.mesaaz.gov/things-to-do/volunteer/hydration-donation.

Contact: Weston Brown

(480) 644-5713

Community Policy
Mesa, Arizona

Mesa, Arizona

24
Followers
111
Post
458
Views
ABOUT

Mesa east of Phoenix in the East Valley section of the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is bordered by Tempe on the west, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community on the north, Chandler and Gilbert on the south along with Queen Creek, and Apache Junction on the east.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Mesa Water Resources#Hydration Stations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StateNBC News

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens as it heads toward Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa continued to weaken Saturday night as it headed toward Florida, forecasters said. The National Hurricane Center said the storm, a downgraded version of the first hurricane of the Atlantic's 2021 season, could hit the west coast of the state Tuesday as it slowed down slightly in the Caribbean.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

At least 17 dead after Philippine military plane crash

A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway Sunday, killing at least 17 military personnel while at least 40 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue and recovery efforts were ongoing. The aircraft had...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...