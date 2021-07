With only absentee votes remaining to be counted, Alvin Bragg leads in the Democratic primary election for Manhattan district attorney—making him the presumptive new holder of one of the most powerful prosecutor’s offices in the nation. Amid surging violence in New York City, New Yorkers should be hoping that Bragg takes crime and disorder seriously, unlike his soon-to-be counterparts in Brooklyn and the Bronx. Though his biography is impressive, his proposals give reason to worry.