United Airlines, Inc. ("United"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ("UAL" and, together with United, the "Company"), expects to generate positive adjusted pre-tax income1 in the month of July 2021, which would be the first month with positive adjusted pre-tax income1 since January 2020, before the start of the crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the most severe drop in demand for travel in the history of aviation and this expected performance would mark an important financial milestone as the Company is turning its focus to the future of United Airlines.