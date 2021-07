The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly entering the final rounds of their interview process to find a new head coach after firing Terry Stotts following a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. So far there have been three finalists who have made it past the initial round of interviews, including Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D'Antoni, Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Hammon reportedly had her second interview with the team on Monday, while D'Antoni and Billups will have theirs at some point this week.