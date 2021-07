Las Vegas is back and ready to provide new entertainment options for travelers seeking that "Sin City" thrill. FlyOver, a new ride attraction, is set to launch in Las Vegas this fall. Located next door to Hard Rock Café and across the street from Park MGM, the overall experience takes about an hour door to door. Guests arrive in the attraction’s lobby, have a drink, and then board the ride, which is a “multi-sensory experience,” according to executives. The ride begins with a custom pre-show by Moment Factory, a multimedia studio specializing in immersive experiences, plus a pre-flight briefing. The actual “flying ride” is eight and a half minutes. The experience takes guests over iconic locations and natural wonders in the American West.