Conflict Management vs Conflict Resolution

When people are in conflict, they can choose either conflict resolution or conflict management. While some people see the two options as the same, they are actually different processes that can shape the way conflict is dealt with and if it is resolved. The two processes have different objectives and will often achieve different outcomes through different processes. However, many people still believe that conflict management and conflict resolution are synonymous and this leads to confusion when discussions around the two processes are had. Here at ADR Times, many of our articles revolve around the idea of conflict resolution and how to solve problems. But what happens when the parties are okay with the conflict and just need some rules or parameters on how to interact amid the conflict to continue to do well? This article will focus on the difference and how conflict resolution and management can be used effectively to solve conflict or make life easier for parties who are dealing with long-term conflicts.