Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

#153 Sky Matsuhashi: Host of Smart Poker Study Podcast & Founder of The Poker Forge

pokerfuse.com
 13 days ago

#153 Sky Matsuhashi: Host of Smart Poker Study Podcast & Founder of The Poker Forge. On today’s show, I have the honor of welcoming back the always uplifting, inquisitive, and maybe the most insanely positive human beings I’ve stumbled across in my journey through life, Sky Matsuhashi. Sky’s the creator and founder of the massively popular Smart Poker Study Podcast as well as the poker training platform ThePokerForge.com. He’s also the author of 4 books including 'How to Study Poker Volumes 1 & 2', 'Preflop Online Poker' and 'Post-flop Online Poker'.Here’s a behind-the-scenes story as to the standard of performance in which Sky holds himself:There’s actually a lost episode in-between Sky’s first appearance on CPG, episode #19, and the show you’re about to listen to today. In that lost episode which, in my personal opinion, was a very valuable high level conversation, Sky felt like he left some Greatness Bombs on the table and requested we give it another go.And as someone who never turns down an opportunity to have amazing conversations with folks I love and respect, we did just that in the conversation you’re about to listen to.Here are some Greatness Bombs you’re about to hear in today’s conversation with Sky Matuhashi:- How to study poker with a purpose so that you improve your skills and avoid information overload.- How to effectively combat those no fold ‘em hold ‘em limpers you battle against on the green felt.- Why knowing what you should do is a different beast than actually doing what you’re supposed to do.- And much, MUCH more!And now, without any further ado, I present to you four-time author, poker coach, and prolific podcaster... The one and only Sky Matsuhashi.New CPG Cash Game Courses!Preflop Bootcamp: https://bit.ly/Preflop-BootcampFish in a Barrel: http://bit.ly/fish-in-a-barrelNeutralize Flop Leads: https://bit.ly/2OkN8Yt.

pokerfuse.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcaster#Poker Table#The Poker Forge#Smart Poker Study Podcast#Online Poker#Cpg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Podcast
Related
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

E083: Lynne Ji on Busting to JRB, Playing on a Fake ID, & Living that Vlog Life!

E083: Lynne Ji on Busting to JRB, Playing on a Fake ID, & Living that Vlog Life!. Play poker at runitonce.eu & support online poker's future.Study poker at runitonce.com & support yours.Email suggestions to: TheRake@runitonce.comTimestamps:00:09Welcome Lynne Ji!00:59A bit of Lynne’s poker backstory.03:32Fun times playing Vegas casinos at age 19 with a fake ID04:53More on playing tournaments whilst underage.05:55Jamie and Lynne just got back from hanging out together at a heads-up tournament in Cabo San Lucas.06:43Lynne talks about the event, getting busted by Jean Robert Bellande, and the epic drinking that followed.09:39Jamie shares her side of the story. Rooting for Lynne, joining in on the drinking, and congratulating her for taking the loss in stride.11:36Lynne was feeling down on poker before heading into the Cabo event. Did her experience there renew her passion for the game?15:18Jamie gives some love to Lynne’s vlog. What are her plans for content creation in that space?17:02The pain of trying to get people to agree to participate or collaborate in your poker content.18:34Is the transparency of having a poker vlog bad if you’re trying to play in private games?21:25Jamie appreciates the lack of expressed entitlement in Lynne’s approach to poker.23:26Lynne turns the table on Ben and asks about his background in poker, and how he met Jamie.26:47Lynne found it easier to find motivation to grind when she was living in a tiny apartment. Does minimalist living make it easier to focus?29:36Lynne feels happiest when she’s singularly focused on something fulfilling. Ben feels similarly.32:09Does Lynne have a drinking problem?33:08Thoughts on being young and just saying “yes” to new opportunities.34:13Love to WPT for running a great event and allowing Lynne to use all of her footage from it. Is the poker industry a bit backward in how restrictive it tends to be in its approach to event footage?37:16Now that Cabo has her feeling somewhat rejuvenated, what are Lynne’s immediate poker plans?40:21Lynne chats about a mystery friend who helped her gain a mature perspective on money.42:57If she wasn’t playing poker right now, what would she be doing?44:30Should Lynne replace Ben as cohost of The Rake?47:16Lynne flips the table again and asks Ben and Jamie what they would do if they couldn’t be involved in poker.49:36Wrapping up. Thanks Lynne!
Las Vegas, NVvitalvegas.com

Planet Hollywood Poker Room Folds on July 11

The poker room at Planet Hollywood will close permanently on July 11, 2021, per staffers. The closure of the Planet Hollywood poker room continues a pattern that’s unfolded at a number of casinos in recent years. Roughly a third of the poker tables in Las Vegas went away during the...
Gamblingchatsports.com

Poker Pro Competing in American Ninja Warrior

Chad Holloway sits down with 2018 WSOP Main Event runner-up Tony Miles to talk about his prop bet with Shaun Deeb. In the bet Tony has progress one stage in the American Ninja Warrior. Tony talks about his training and how a gruesome shoulder injury and a pandemic influenced his progress. His first attempt in the competition failed, but Tony is now ready for the second one.
Gamblingchatsports.com

Mahjong vs. Poker: How Are They Similar?

Mahjong and poker are two card games that are often confused and are mistaken for the same game. Even though these games have some similarities when it comes to gameplay, they do share a few differences. Thanks to the fact that online casinos rose to power and players can choose to bet money on both games, playing mahjong and poker has never been easier.
Gamblingchatsports.com

One of the BIGGEST lessons in POKER ♠️ Best Poker Clips ♠️ PokerStars

In this clip you'll witness an unbelievable muck and LEARN when to do it and when absolutely NOT to! Let's see who comes out victorious, Lizano or Pantaleo? Subscribe here to our channel: http://psta.rs/SubscribetoPS. ----------------- Amazing bluffs, sick coolers, quads, flushes. The best plays, the best players, the best clips....
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

Exclusive: PokerStars Will Finally Launch Online Poker in Switzerland Next Month

It has taken two years, but online poker giant PokerStars will launch its platform in Switzerland through a deal with Casino Davos next month, PRO can reveal. The site will launch on PokerStars.CH. Accounts and deposits are handled by Casino777.ch, though new players will be able to sign up for an account through PokerStars.CH if they wish.
Gamblingatlanticcityweekly.com

Lightning Poker brings rapid bonus wins

In the last year or so, I've spotlighted a couple of creative video poker games devised by independent developer Tim Nottke through his company, Realize Gaming. One is MultiDraw Poker, and we're going to be seeing a lot of that in the coming months through a distribution deal. In that one, a MultiCard symbol can trigger extra cards, hands and multipliers. The other is Trade N' Place Poker, where you have the chance to pick a card to swap for a known replacement card.
Gamblingclclt.com

Top European Poker Players Reveal Their Winning Strategies

Description: There is of course one reason people across Europe play poker online for real money and that is to win, and this guide will pass onto you several playing strategies. I am lucky enough to speak to a lot of poker players, and when it comes to trying to...
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

Episode 109 - What is the Role of Hope in Poker?

Welcome to Episode 109! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset. The hosts started off by talking about how they’ve been away due to Tricia moving house! Gareth is also on the house hunt, so there will likely be more house moving updates to come. Then, they turned their attention to answering a mindset question sent in by Thomas where he wanted to know the role of hope in poker as well as the emotional implications of being a hopeful poker player. Topics covered include:● The difference between fantasizing, dwelling, and hope● How to use hope theory constructively to increase motivation and improve mood● The 3 components of hope● Why it’s important to have multiple plans (Plan A to Plan Z if you want to be more hopeful)Want us to answer your poker question?Post it in Dr. Tricia’s private Facebook group! Join here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/PokerMindsetMasteryLab/Or in Gareth’s private Facebook group! Join here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pokerprofitsLooking for the 10 Minute Tilt Cure? https://www.peakpokermindset.com/10-minute-tilt-cureOr Tweet us: @drtriciacardner @MTTpokerschool @PokerOnTheMind.
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

Exploiting Loose-Aggressive Poker Players #347

Visit the show notes page for a transcript of today's episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod347 Looking for more poker strategy? Check out ThePokerForge.com, my one-of-a-kind online poker training site. Watch FREE YouTube poker training videos Get fresh and free Daily Poker Tips Check me out on Twitter @smartpokerstudy.
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

Ep 290 - Forums: Microbet IP (Jim)

Ep 290 - Forums: Microbet IP (Jim) This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post where he knows immediately he has made an error when he can't decide if his flop cbet is a value bet or a bluff. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses hand ranges, bet sizing, board textures, and more! Come sign up for a free account at rec.poker today to see all the great comments and replies – and you can post a question of your own in the forum for the panel to review! Link: https://rec.poker/forums/discussion/jj-microbet/
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Falls into the Ocean and Waits for God to Save Him

Today's jokes are about two men and their experiences with the ocean and how they turned to God. However, it got them into hilarious situations. A man who could not swim very well fell into the ocean. He did not panic because he knew God would save him. A boat rode past, and the captain yelled, "Hey, do you need help?" The man responded, "No, God will save me."
Gamblingbadcryptopodcast.com

Pokemon & Poker Chips with Christian Kameir

Here at the Republic of Bad Cryptopia we cover a variety of topics and include a variety of opinions. Some of our guests like to talk about Bitcoin. Some talk about DeFi. Some talk about NFTs. Every now and then we have a guest that can talk about every topic under the sun. In episode 529, we welcome Christian Kameir back to the show to do a whole lot of talking on a whole lot of topics. It makes for a whole lot of interesting listening.
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

Did Antonius Get Too Ambitious Against Dwan?

In a high stakes cash game, Patrik Antonius takes a shot against Tom Dwan, who doesn't have too much of a hand. FLOP:Ks 8c 4d TURN: 5h RIVER: 2d Antonius:As9s Dwan: Qh8h For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610 ***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get "How Can He Fold???" here: www.thepokerguys.net.
Gamblinggisuser.com

Ranking The 5 Most Popular Online Casino Games to Play in 2021

One of the biggest advantages of playing in an online casino is enjoying a wide range of engaging and entertaining games that suit the needs of every player. Whether you enjoy games that are purely based on luck and entertainment or more competitive games that require skill and strategy, there are hundreds of titles you can sample. These top five online casino games have grown in popularity over the years, with thousands of players choosing them for different reasons.
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

Inside Game Lab, Unibet’s All-New In-Client Play Stats Tool

Alongside its new loyalty program, independent online poker room Unibet Poker has launched Game Lab, a new play statistics tool built into the online poker client. Game Lab is split into five distinct sections, presented in a dedicated tab in the online poker lobby. Areas are unlocked as the player progresses through levels in the rewards program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy