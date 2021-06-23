#153 Sky Matsuhashi: Host of Smart Poker Study Podcast & Founder of The Poker Forge
#153 Sky Matsuhashi: Host of Smart Poker Study Podcast & Founder of The Poker Forge. On today's show, I have the honor of welcoming back the always uplifting, inquisitive, and maybe the most insanely positive human beings I've stumbled across in my journey through life, Sky Matsuhashi. Sky's the creator and founder of the massively popular Smart Poker Study Podcast as well as the poker training platform ThePokerForge.com. He's also the author of 4 books including 'How to Study Poker Volumes 1 & 2', 'Preflop Online Poker' and 'Post-flop Online Poker'.Here's a behind-the-scenes story as to the standard of performance in which Sky holds himself:There's actually a lost episode in-between Sky's first appearance on CPG, episode #19, and the show you're about to listen to today. In that lost episode which, in my personal opinion, was a very valuable high level conversation, Sky felt like he left some Greatness Bombs on the table and requested we give it another go.And as someone who never turns down an opportunity to have amazing conversations with folks I love and respect, we did just that in the conversation you're about to listen to.Here are some Greatness Bombs you're about to hear in today's conversation with Sky Matuhashi:- How to study poker with a purpose so that you improve your skills and avoid information overload.- How to effectively combat those no fold 'em hold 'em limpers you battle against on the green felt.- Why knowing what you should do is a different beast than actually doing what you're supposed to do.- And much, MUCH more!And now, without any further ado, I present to you four-time author, poker coach, and prolific podcaster... The one and only Sky Matsuhashi.