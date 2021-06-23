Healdsburg Police Arrest Man Who Stole and Used Credit Cards

A Santa Rosa man has been arrested in Healdsburg accused of stealing wallets from two women’s purses and using their credit cards to make purchases. 31-year-old Maxwell Krohn was arrested yesterday for burglary, theft, fraud and resisting arrest. The thefts themselves occurred at the Healdsburg Safeway on different dates with the first occurring May 24th. Krohn used the credit cards at Garrett Ace Hardware on Healdsburg Avenue where staff called police this past Monday saying he fit the description of the thief. Soon after being contacted and identified by an officer, Krohn ran out of the store and managed to escape a neighborhood search. He turned himself in peacefully the next day.