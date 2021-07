C.J. Mosley believes the Jets are being steered in the right direction. Mosley opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns, but he is back with the team and eagerly awaiting the new campaign. The last time Mosley appeared in a game was in Week 7, 2019 against the Patriots. He played in just parts of two games that season due to injuries before missing all of last year.