An Ultimate Guide to Google My Business

These days, you cannot expect your business to succeed if you just get started with your production and sales efforts without any focus on your online presence. Almost every industry has shifted to the internet, and the first thing most people do when searching for a new business to try is look it up online. Social media pages and Google are the primary platforms for this behavior. Experts report that 4 out of 5 consumers use search engines to find local information, and that 46% of all Google searches are to do with local information.