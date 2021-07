You might have heard of people “churning” through credit card welcome offers, but what about bank bonuses? Many banks offer $400 cash back or more when you sign up for a new checking account, and it’s certainly possible to cycle through new accounts just to accrue bonus money. Banks don’t want to make this easy for you, so there are a few factors to keep in mind: you need to start with a sizable bankroll, the process can be a pain to manage, and overdoing it can lead to banks restricting your ability to open new accounts.