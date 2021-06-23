Rodney Cook, Sr. Peace Park to officially open June 29
A ceremony featuring Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will open Cook Peace Park at 10 a.m. on June 29, according to a press release. Rodney Cook Sr. Park is a 6-acre neighborhood park in Atlanta’s historic Vine City neighborhood. The project represents a collaboration between the City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation, the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management, The National Monuments Foundation, The Trust for Public Land (TPL), City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office and the community.www.ajc.com