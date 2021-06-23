Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Rodney Cook, Sr. Peace Park to officially open June 29

By Pamela Miller for the AJC
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A ceremony featuring Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will open Cook Peace Park at 10 a.m. on June 29, according to a press release. Rodney Cook Sr. Park is a 6-acre neighborhood park in Atlanta’s historic Vine City neighborhood. The project represents a collaboration between the City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation, the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management, The National Monuments Foundation, The Trust for Public Land (TPL), City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office and the community.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

