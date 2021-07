The Nasdaq closing at its best level ever and the S&P 500 almost there would normally be the big news of the day. I’m talking about Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell below $30,000 for the first time in a while and even moved negative for the year. It has bounced back quickly (at least so far), and in yesterday’s new episode of MoneyLine we talked about the long-term plan when it comes to not just Bitcoin but cryptocurrencies in general.