TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler says a major road construction project on Hollytree Drive between Grande Blvd and West Rieck Road is scheduled to begin on June 27. Contractors will be working from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The road will be closed to through traffic 24/7. Residents who live in the area will be able to access their driveways and get to their homes.