Global Marine Engines Market to be Driven by the Rapidly Growing Shipping Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

Increasing need for medical treatment due to rise in prevalence of various chronic diseases is propelling near infrared spectroscopy market revenue growth. The global Near Infrared (NIR) spectroscopy market size is expected to reach USD 437.3 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Near infrared spectroscopy market revenue growth is driven by steady rise in demand for specific tests and improved quality results. The technology offers various advantages and is used extensively in fields such as food, pharmacy, chemicals, and agriculture which is driving market revenue growth to a significant extent currently.