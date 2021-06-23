Cancel
Asbury Park, NJ

2-Vehicle Crash At Central Jersey Train Crossing Impacts NJ Transit Line, Authorities Say

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6FKr_0ad7dxke00
A NJ Transit line crossing at 600 Memorial Drive and Monroe Avenue in Asbury Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

A NJ Transit train was delayed briefly before noon after a two-car collision on the tracks, authorities said.

The crash was reported late Wednesday morning at Monroe Avenue near 600 Memorial Drive in Asbury Park, initial reports said.

A NJ Transit spokesman said Train 4344 trains between Long Branch in Monmouth County and Bay Head in Ocean County was delayed about 15 minutes as first responders cleared the crash scene.

At least one motorist was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, according to an unconfirmed report.

The crash is being investigated by Asbury Park police, according to the NJ Transit spokesman.

No other details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

