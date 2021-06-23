Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Ice Cream Shop Dating Back To 1800s Ranks Among Best In America

By Cecilia Levine
 10 days ago
Bassett's has been in business since 1861. Photo Credit: josheatsphilly Instagram

A Philadelphia ice cream shop with roots in the 1800s was named among the creme de la creme.

Bassett's was ranked the best ice cream spot in all of New Jersey, according to a recent list of "The Best Ice Cream in Every State" by "Food & Wine."

Open since 1861, Bassett's is the longest-running family-owned operation in America, the website says.

"A staple of the historic Reading Terminal Market since the market's earliest days, this is still some of the country's finest ice cream, boasting a luxurious 16.5% butterfat content (about as high as you can go before it starts to taste like frozen butter) and a wildly creamy, dense texture that has ruined many Philadelphians for ice cream in other cities," the website says.

"The market's sole remaining original tenant, Bassetts stays popular all year long, and certainly during the warmer months.

"If you happen to walk in and see either a short line or no line at all, postpone whatever else and head straight over."

