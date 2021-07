Ensuring Denton County continues to have a thriving economy is an important part of County government and one the Denton County Commissioners Court takes very seriously. Despite recent challenges, growth across Denton County is rapidly increasing as new businesses – large and small – flock to our region. In fact, new projects have been ongoing since the middle of last year, not slowing at all. Calls for available office space are constant while major housing developments, townhome projects and apartments are under construction throughout the county.