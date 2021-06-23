City of Sonoma Must Reduce Water Use Starting in July

Water providers in the City of Sonoma must reduce water use by the start of next month. The city council voted to declare a Stage Two water shortage. That means Sonoma Water and its contractors must reduce diversions from the Russian River by 20% from last year’s usage between July 1st and mid-December. After July 1st, residents, businesses, schools, and Sonoma facilities will have to follow a series of restrictions. City officials say they do not plan to impose harsh penalties for entities that do not follow the water use restrictions, and they hope residents and businesses comply of their own volition.