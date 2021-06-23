Rideshare shooting leaves one dead, one wounded in Piedmont Heights

A shooting early Wednesday morning at a gas station in Piedmont Heights left one man dead and another critically wounded, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said the two men were passengers in a rideshare vehicle when a dispute arose with the driver. “The dispute continued and resulted in the driver, also an adult male, shooting the other two males. A third male passenger in the vehicle fled the scene on foot,” said APD.

The incident happened at the Chevron gas station at 2195 Monroe Dr., near the bowling alley Midtown Bowl. Officers arrived at the scene around 4:55 a.m., finding one man dead and another wounded. The wounded man was taken to the hospital.

The driver is cooperating with police, and homicide detectives are working to determine the cause of the dispute, APD said Wednesday.

It marks a continued wave of violent crime in Atlanta. So far this year, there have been 68 homicides in the city, according to APD spokesperson Crystal Johnson.

Earlier this month, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said he would restructure the police department to add more resources to its gun assault unit.

On June 18, APD put out a video on Twitter addressing gun violence, saying it “isn’t a political issue … It is people making terrible decisions with guns, poor anger management, and it is a profound carelessness and lack of regard for human life issue.”

