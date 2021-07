HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. The dream of owning an affordable house in a decent location has faded for African Americans and Hispanics as housing costs skyrocket across the nation. U.S Census Bureau figures indicate that Blacks are the least likely minority group in America to own a home. Nearly 73 percent of white Americans own a home. Only 42 percent of African Americans own a home as 50 percent of Hispanics do the same.(1) As the housing gap widens, so does wealth inequity between whites and non-whites. “Minorities face an extra challenge with housing,” says Nick Saifan, CEO of Vendaval Corp., a housing and community benefactor and developer. “Generally, minorities have lower salaries and that makes owning a home even harder.”