U.S. concerns grow over oil exploration in the Okavango region
National Geographic reporting spurs a bipartisan call for “a thorough and coordinated investigation” by federal agencies. Two members of the United States Congress have sent a plea to the secretary of state, the attorney general, and other top officials urging a “thorough and coordinated investigation” into concerns raised by a series of National Geographic articles about oil and gas exploration in southern Africa’s spectacular and delicate Okavango region.www.nationalgeographic.com