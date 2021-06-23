U.S. concerns grow over oil exploration in the Okavango region

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) Crude oil futures prices have shown strong growth this year, rising from less than $50 per barrel in early January to well within the $70 to $80 range as of midday Friday. The outlook also appears encouraging for oil bulls, with some high-profile industry voices recently going on record saying that $100-plus oil could become a reality in the next year.