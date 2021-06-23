Cancel
Agriculture

U.S. concerns grow over oil exploration in the Okavango region

By Laurel Neme and
nationalgeographic.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Geographic reporting spurs a bipartisan call for “a thorough and coordinated investigation” by federal agencies. Two members of the United States Congress have sent a plea to the secretary of state, the attorney general, and other top officials urging a “thorough and coordinated investigation” into concerns raised by a series of National Geographic articles about oil and gas exploration in southern Africa’s spectacular and delicate Okavango region.

State
Vermont State
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Gary Gensler
#Foreign Aid#Oil Exploration#U S#Water Resources#Canadian#Unesco#World Heritage#African#Republican#National Geographic#Sec#Oilprice Com#Democratic
