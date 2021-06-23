BC Interruption’s 2021 Female Athlete Who Best Embodies the Characteristics of a Boston College Eagle is Taylor Soule

The BC Interruption year end awards continue to roll on today with the Most Improved Male Athlete Award going to hockey’s Marc McLaughlin. McLaughlin double his totals across the board in his third season with BC, going from five goals, seven assists, and 12 points as a sophomore to 10-14-24 totals in his junior campaign. His 24 points were good for second on the team and were good for a point a game pace and McLaughlin’s defensive game was also recognized when he was named the best defensive forward in Hockey East at the end of the season.