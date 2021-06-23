Cancel
BC Interruption’s 2021 Female Athlete Who Best Embodies the Characteristics of a Boston College Eagle is Taylor Soule

By Laura Berestecki
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat characteristics define a Boston College Eagle? Hard work, tenacity, teamwork, and a desire to make a difference outside of your sport. This year, the player from a women’s team who BC Interruption has voted to best embody the characteristics of a BC Eagle is basketball’s Taylor Soule. Also receiving votes this season were Kelly Browne (hockey), Jillian Reilly (lacrosse), and Cara Urbank (lacrosse).

