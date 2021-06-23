Despite heat warning, no changes yet planned for Reign, Sounders or Defiance games
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued an excessive heat watch for this weekend, as an uncharacteristic and long-lasting heat wave is expected to settle over the Pacific Northwest from Friday through at least Monday. All three Puget Sound region pro soccer teams — OL Reign, Seattle Sounders, and Tacoma Defiance — have home games this weekend, and as of now all games are expected to proceed as scheduled.www.sounderatheart.com