Seattle, WA

Despite heat warning, no changes yet planned for Reign, Sounders or Defiance games

By Steve Voght
sounderatheart.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in Seattle has issued an excessive heat watch for this weekend, as an uncharacteristic and long-lasting heat wave is expected to settle over the Pacific Northwest from Friday through at least Monday. All three Puget Sound region pro soccer teams — OL Reign, Seattle Sounders, and Tacoma Defiance — have home games this weekend, and as of now all games are expected to proceed as scheduled.

