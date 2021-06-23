Mailbag 6/23

It’s Friday, the end of a long Ben Simmons potential trade week. After flaming out against the Hawks, the Sixers find themselves the subject of infinite potential trades from fans and analysts. Some fans are reasonably frustrated with the Aussie Star, for his failures from the free-throw line during the playoffs in particular, and his overall lack of aggression offensively in the second round. After that heartbreaking game seven defeat, Joel Embiid, who is usually supportive publicly of Simmons (but will occasionally take the passive-aggressive post-game swipe) couldn’t contain his frustration. So does this mean the team needs to trade Simmons, even if that means “selling” from his career’s lowest value point?