Secure Your Pride Outfit From These Brands Supporting LGBTQ+ Communities
Like every single Pride month, a vast array of rainbow clothes are filling racks at every brand imaginable. However, you don’t want to spend your money at a brand that’s only paying lip service to LGBTQ+ communities, slapping a rainbow on their merch and doing nothing else. Fortunately, several brands are putting their money where their proverbial mouths are (as they should always) and donating portions of their proceeds or a lump sum to organizations benefitting members of the LGBTQ+ community.www.elitedaily.com