New Balance continues its string of stellar releases with two new takes on the 997H, introducing “Workwear” and “Black Emerald” colorways to the silhouette. Both are vibrant yet washed-out, sporting pops of color all over while not being too garish or in-your-face. Examining the “Workwear” colorway closer, we find a red mesh toe box that’s overlayed with red suede on the toe bumper, a light blue leather vamp that transforms into dark blue mesh around the collar and heel, with the latter also being used for the tongue. Furthermore, muted yellow suede acts as the side panel’s base for a white leather “N” emblem on the lateral, while gray suede hits up the heel beneath embroidered yellow “NB” branding.