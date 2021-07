We have talked about jealousy in dating relationships. That was the main theme of episode 1177. But we have never really talked about codependency in dating. That theme is also important. The question came to us from a young man, no name given. “Hello, Pastor John, and thank you for the APJ podcast. I have been in a relationship where my girlfriend has come to depend on me to what feels like an unhealthy extent. She spends less and less time with her friends, even less and less time with her family, and increasingly relies on me as her sole relationship. This does not seem healthy to me. Is it? And what should I do?”