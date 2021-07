At least four people are now confirmed dead and more than 90 others are unaccounted for after a 12-story condo building near Miami partially collapsed early Thursday. "I woke up to learn that three bodies had been pulled from the rubble last night," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told ABC on Friday, adding to the one fatality that was announced on Thursday. "Devastating news for families waiting for any hope of survival." The three have not been identified.