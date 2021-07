Happy Midsummer! The beginning of the summer season is called "Midsummer" which seems weird to call since it's the start of summer, but the holiday does come from Sweden, so who are we to judge? Midsummer is basically based on the solstice and is the halfway point of the growing season. It's a huge holiday in Sweden that I had only known existed in literature. Then the movie "Midsommar" came out and it piqued my interest.