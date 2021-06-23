Cancel
Madison, WI

Embracing the JEDI Mindset at the Children’s Theater of Madison

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA commitment to justice, equity diversity and inclusion are sometimes considered icing on the cake, says Arlen Moss, but that’s not really the right approach. This kind of work is like baking a cake. To be truly successful, it has to be the main ingredient, Moss says. In other words, companies and organizations need to examine all of their operations and decision-making processes — from recruitment and hiring to the physical space it occupies to the programming and products being offered — with a justice, equity, diversity and inclusion (JEDI) mindset.

