Embracing the JEDI Mindset at the Children’s Theater of Madison

Join the Larkspur Library with Puppet Art Theater for The Three Little Pigs. Puppet Art Theater's updated version of the Three Little Pigs is a zany adventure! Three pigs strike out on their own looking to have fun and adventures. But first, they must build houses for themselves. Straw, sticks, bricks, and a huffing and a puffing Big Bad Wolf add up to hilarity and mayhem in this adaptation of the classic story, “The Three Little Pigs.” This event is part of the Larkspur Library Summer Reading, register online at larkspur.beanstack.org This program was made possible by the Friends of the Larkspur Library.